Absence of Chinese workers hits hydel plants

Lamjung, February 4

As Chinese workers who had left for home to celebrate the Chinese New Year are yet to return to work, the same has affected hydropower projects undergoing construction in Manang and Lamjung.

Chinese workers have been unable to return to Nepal after the government suspended flights to China to prevent the deadly corona virus from spreading in Nepal.

Construction work at the 30MW Ngadi Hydropower Project in Lamjung has halted for the past one month in the absence of Chinese workers. There were some 60 Chinese workers deployed by the contractor in the plant.

Similar is the situation at the 50MW Upper Marsyangdi Hydropower Project. Some five dozen Chinese workers were engaged in the project.

