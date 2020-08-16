Road accidents increasing in Dhading; 414 killed in last five years

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: As many as 414 people have lost their lives in 892 road accidents in the last five years in Dhading district.

Two of the major roads connecting Kathmandu to the rest of the country – Prithvi Highway and Tribhuvan Rajpath — pass through Dhading district.

The 88-kilometre-long busy road section in the district has been witnessing an increasing number of accidents in recent years, sometimes daily.

According to the statistics provided by Gajuri-based District Traffic Police Office, 125 road accidents occurred in the Fiscal Year 076/77 alone involving 181 vehicles including 46 trucks, 74 tempos, 29 buses, 24 jeeps/cars, eight tractors. In those accidents, 53 persons lost their lives including 40 males, nine females, and eight children, informed police Inspector Netra Prasad Bhatta, at Gajuri DTPO.

Similarly, in the FY 075/76, a total 138 accidents occurred in the district involving 202 vehicles including 70 trucks, 44 buses, 24 jeeps/cars, a tractor, 55 motorcycle and eight other vehicles, as per the DTPO statistics. 93 persons lost their lives in those accidents including 68 males, 20 females and five children wherein 180 persons were seriously injured.

Likewise, in the FY 074/75, 218 vehicles including 88 trucks, 46 buses, 18 jeeps/cars, 12 tractors, 50 motorcycles, a bicycle, and three others were involved in 155 accidents in the district. In those accidents, 117 persons were killed including 79 males, 19 females, and 19 children and 207 were seriously injured.

In FY 073/74, 90 people lost their lives while 93 sustained injuries in 98 road accidents. Meanwhile, in FY 072/73, 61 persons were killed and 113 were critically injured in 90 road accidents.

According to DTPO Chief Bhatta, the office is working 24/7 to decrease the accidents in the district. However, heavy traffic and adverse road conditions including potholes, narrow turning and negligence of the drivers have been causing accidents in an increasing rate in the district.

The office has been conducting various programmes to increase awareness for drivers including operation of refreshment centres, health check-up of the drivers, distribution of the pamphlets and organizing awareness programmes, informed Inspector Bhatta.

As many as 13,000 four-wheelers and 7,000 two-wheelers ply the road along Dhading district daily.

