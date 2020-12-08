Accomplice in Rajpur bomb blast nabbed

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 7

Police arrested Mohammad Mahatab Alam, who had been absconding for the past 14 months in connection with the bomb explosion at Rautahat’s Rajpur Farhadawa on the eve of the first Constituent Assembly.

A team of police personnel deployed from Province 2 Police Office nabbed the younger brother, Mohammad Mahatab Alam, of suspended Nepali Congress lawmaker and former minister Mohammad Aftab Alam from Raj Hotel in Motihari, Purbi Champaran of Bihar, India.

Twelve years after the bomb explosion occurred, mastermind behind the explosion Aftab Alam was arrested on 13 October 2019.

His brother Mahatab had been absconding ever since.

A police source confirmed that Mahatab was nabbed from Raj Hotel in Bihar’s Motihari.

“On the basis of the tip-off that Mahatab was using the hotel as hideout, a police team deployed from the province police office nabbed him with the support of Motihari police at 04:00pm yesterday,” said the source.

A bomb had gone off at the house of late NC leader Sekh Idris on the eve of the first Constituent Assembly polls on 9 April 2008. Mohatab Alam faces the charges of burning Trilok Prasad Singh and Osi Akhtar to death.

Aftab Alam, the main accused in the incident was remanded to judicial custody by the Rautahat District Court on 15 November 2019.

Ever since, Aftab Alam has been kept at Nakkhu Prison, Kathmandu.

Police have filed murder cases against 11 persons, including Aftab Alam and Mahatab Alam. Of the 11 murder-accused, police arrested five while six others are still at large, said police.

Meanwhile, issuing a press statement today, Province 2 Police Office, Janakpurdham, claimed that Mahatab Alam, 55, was arrested from the border area of Badaki Bankul, Rautahat’s Baudhimai Municipality.

A press statement signed by SP Krishna Prasai of the Province Police Office states that Mahatab Alam admitted he had dumped the dead and injured in the bomb explosion inside a brick kiln as per his brother’s instruction.

