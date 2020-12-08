Accomplice in Rajpur bomb blast nabbed

RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 7
Police arrested Mohammad Mahatab Alam, who had been absconding for the past 14 months in connection with the bomb explosion at Rautahat’s Rajpur Farhadawa on the eve of the first Constituent Assembly.
A team of police personnel deployed from Province 2 Police Office nabbed the younger brother, Mohammad Mahatab Alam, of suspended Nepali Congress lawmaker and former minister Mohammad Aftab Alam from Raj Hotel in Motihari, Purbi Champaran of Bihar, India.
Twelve years after the bomb explosion occurred, mastermind behind the explosion Aftab Alam was arrested on 13 October 2019.
His brother Mahatab had been absconding ever since.
A police source confirmed that Mahatab was nabbed from Raj Hotel in Bihar’s Motihari.
“On the basis of the tip-off that Mahatab was using the hotel as hideout, a police team deployed from the province police office nabbed him with the support of Motihari police at 04:00pm yesterday,” said the source.
A bomb had gone off at the house of late NC leader Sekh Idris on the eve of the first Constituent Assembly polls on 9 April 2008. Mohatab Alam faces the charges of burning Trilok Prasad Singh and Osi Akhtar to death.
Aftab Alam, the main accused in the incident was remanded to judicial custody by the Rautahat District Court on 15 November 2019.
Ever since, Aftab Alam has been kept at Nakkhu Prison, Kathmandu.
Police have filed murder cases against 11 persons, including Aftab Alam and Mahatab Alam. Of the 11 murder-accused, police arrested five while six others are still at large, said police.
Meanwhile, issuing a press statement today, Province 2 Police Office, Janakpurdham, claimed that Mahatab Alam, 55, was arrested from the border area of Badaki Bankul, Rautahat’s Baudhimai Municipality.
A press statement signed by SP Krishna Prasai of the Province Police Office states that Mahatab Alam admitted he had dumped the dead and injured in the bomb explosion inside a brick kiln as per his brother’s instruction.
A version of this article appears in print on December 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6 The Department of Passports personalised a total of 398,842 Machine Readable Travel Documents in the fiscal 2019-20 and maintained its position as the first government agency to have certified ISO/9001:2015. The personalised MRTDs include 397,053 ordinary passports, 1,260 Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6 Minister of Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung said media should work to make people living below the poverty line and those living in remote areas aware. At a virtual programme organised by Human Rights Journalists Association today, Minister Gurung Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6 In a bid to make city areas cleaner, Lalitpur Metropolitan City has started removing unwanted and poorly managed wires and cables dangling from utility poles in major city areas. LMC Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan, who aims to develop the area as a heritage city, called th Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, DECEMBER 6 Wild elephants from Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve destroyed seasonal food grains worth millions and more than half-a-dozen houses at Shambhunath Municipality in Saptari on Saturday. The tuskers destroyed houses and crops at wards 2 and 7 of the municipality at midnight. Hou Read More...
BAJURA, DECEMBER 6 It has been very difficult to manage sanitary pads and girl-friendly toilets in the community and private schools of Bajura. Girl students have been facing problems due to the lack of sanitary pads inside schools even though the government has provided the pads to school Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, DECEMBER 6 Maya Devi temple, located on the premises of Gautam Buddha’s birthplace, Lumbini, opened to the public today after a gap of eight months. The government and Lumbini Development Fund had closed the temple to curb the spread of COV- ID-19 eight months ago. Ministe Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, DECEMBER 6 One person was injured when a rhino horn smuggler grabbed a pistol from a policeman and opened fire at police personnel at Kalash Hotel of Sukkhanagar, Butwal, today. Rakesh Neupane of Basantapur, Kathmandu, received a bullet on his chin. He was referred to Bhairahawa-ba Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6 The National Federation of the Disabled Nepal’s report said that 67 per cent of women with disabilities have become victims of violence of various sorts, but only 16 per cent reported to the authorities concerned. These victims of violence are looked down upon compared Read More...