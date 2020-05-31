Action plan to address problems of women, children and senior citizens

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











Kathmandu, May 30

The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has developed an action plan to address the problems facing women, children, differently-abled persons and senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown imposed by the government.

The objectives of the action plan are to provide emergency services to women, children, differently-abled persons and senior citizens; prevent potential violence and discrimination against them; mobilise resources of national and international non-governmental organisation through one-door system; establish and mobilise a joint mechanism of all three levels of the government for preparedness, response and recovery of beneficiaries during the pandemic; prepare and implement transformational programmes to translate challenges into opportunities and develop and implement proportional inclusive standard for providing relief to the beneficiaries.

The action plan envisions a 16-member steering committee led by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens to respond to the problems of women, children, differently-abled persons and senior citizens, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 pandemic and its social impacts.

The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Social Development of all seven provinces, National Planning Commission, Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and other organisations.

Functions, duties and powers of the committee are to mobilise national and international social organisations affiliated to the Social Welfare Council; make arrangements for necessary budget for providing relief to beneficiaries; maintain coordination among governmental and non-governmental organisations; make recommendation to the Government of Nepal and concerned agencies with regard to relief for the beneficiaries; form and mobilise provincial, district and local level coordination committees for attainment of the objectives of the action plan; raise public awareness against COVID-19 and provide relief with special focus on women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled persons, single women, LGBTs, pregnant and lactating women, helpless persons and patients from remote areas.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook