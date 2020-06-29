Activists concerned about schools being used as quarantine facilities

KATHMANDU, JUNE 28
Child rights activists have shown concern about the establishment of quarantine facilities in schools for long.
During a virtual programme organised by the Community School Management Committee Federation here today, they demanded removal of quarantine facilities from schools saying that it would have psychological impact on students.
Among some 28,000 community schools, 4,000 schools have been used for quarantine facilities and 64 for isolation wards. Some local levels have used the schools even without informing the school management committees and principals.
Chairperson of Children Zone of Peace National Campaign, Narendra Dangol, accused the government of establishing quarantine facilities and isolation wards against the concept of School: the Zone of Peace National Structure and Implementation Guideline- 2068.
Similarly, child rights activist Krishna Subedi suggested that the government should set up quarantine facilities and isolation wards in hotels rather than in schools.
Disaster management expert Shyam Gyawali said it was weakness on the part of the government to change schools into quarantines. It would have a great impact, he warned.
Federation Chairperson Krishna Thapa said that the Federation had reminded the government not to set up quarantine facilities in schools from the very beginning.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
