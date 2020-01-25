Sapkota is clean: NCP Co-chair Dahal

Himalayan News Service

Chitwan, January 24

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal said there was no case against leader Agni Sapkota, who has been fielded as speaker of the federal Parliament by his party.

“The Parliament is unequivocal about his candidacy. The nation is in one place in his favour. I don’t see why some people are creating a fuss about him,” said Dahal, speaking to journalists at Chitwan’s Bharatpur Airport today.

Responding to concerns raised by journalists that the district has been without police chief for quite some time, Dahal said it was the government’s business to fill the vacant post. “As far as I reckon, there is a deputy superintendent of police who is doing a good job in the absence of his senior. Whoever will take charge of the district, I hope will be deputed soon,” he said.

Earlier, SP Dan Bahadur Malla was the chief of the district. He was Dahal’s former personal security officer.

