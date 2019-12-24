Agriculture backbone of development: Poudel

Himalayan News Service

Hetauda, December 23

Province 3 Chief Minister Dormani Poudel said agriculture was the backbone of economic development.

Speaking during a discussion on the detailed project report of a proposed agriculture wholesale market centre here today, the chief minister hoped that the establishment of a well-managed wholesale agriculture trade centre would be a great step towards modernisation of the agriculture sector in the country.

“The bazaar to be set up here in the middle of the country will be a state-of-the-art facility equipped with all facilities and necessary technologies,” said the CM, adding the market would not only help in creating employment opportunities but also contribute to improving the economy of the province.

On the occasion, Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Dawa Dorje Lama dwelt on the encouragement that construction of such a market would bring among the local farmers, and its overall positive impact on production. “Once the facility is constructed, it will be handed over to Hetauda sub-metropolis,” said Lama.

The proposed facility is expected to cost an estimated Rs 430 million.

A version of this article appears in print on December 24, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

