ANFA Kaski Chair Milan Gurung held

Pokhara, January 24

All Nepal Football Association Kaski Chairperson Milan Gurung, who had filed a case against Provincial Assembly member Rajiv Gurung, aka Dipak Manange, was arrested today.

Milan was held on the basis of banking fraud case registered against him by Om Gaura Hotel owner Hari Bhakta Acharya, said District Police Office Kaski DSP Raj Kumar KC.

A team preparing for under-18 South Asian Football Federation Championship had stayed at the hotel in 2018. The team has yet to clear hotel bills. The cheque given to the hotel owner by ANFA Kaski had bounced.

Milan had also manhandled a trader at the latter’s shop a week ago.

PA member Manange had slapped Milan alleging the latter of financial irregularity on Tuesday.

Manange also accused Milan of ignoring a football team from Manang, that was in Pokhara to take part in Chief Minister Cup Football.

Milan is the treasurer of the CM Cup Football Tournament Organising Committee. He was elected ANFA Kaski chairperson two years ago. He is the vice-chair of All Nepal Football Association, Gandaki Province chapter.

ANFA officials said they were fed up with Milan’s way of manhandling and misbehaving with people.

Though slated to start from January 18, the CM Cup Football tournament was deferred to January 21, without notice.

During a game at the 13th SAG in Pokhara, Milan had a spat with SAG Local Management Committee member and Gandaki Province member Mohan Regmi and police had to step in to ease the tension.

