All-party meet concludes, PM calls for unity among republican forces

KATHMANDU: The all-party meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Baluwatar residence has concluded. The meeting was called upon by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to discuss contemporary political issues.

At the meeting, PM Oli called for unity among all republican forces to protect the achievements of people’s struggle to establish a federal democratic republic system, it has been learnt.

Oli clarified that the ongoing anti-constitutional activities would not be tolerated.

Likewise, matters pertaining to Covid-19 pandemic management were also discussed, PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa informed.

The main opposition party, however, blamed the inefficiency of the incumbent government for creating an environment conducive for such actions. Some Nepali Congress leaders said that the people that have taken to the streets are not all pro-monarchy but have done so owing to growing frustrations with the government.

Co-chair of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, President of the main opposition party Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, former Prime Ministers, the chiefs and representatives of various parties were present at the meeting.

