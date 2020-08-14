SIRAHA: A 40-year-old man who died in course of treatment at Koshi Zonal Hospital, Biratnagar on Thursday night tested positive for coronavirus infection, post demise.
The deceased has been identified as a resident of Bishnupur Rural Municipality-1 in Siraha district.
The patient had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he showed symptoms including high fever, typhoid and difficulty in respiration. He had been receiving treatment at home, according to his family members.
A source at the hospital informed that the test report of swab specimen collected from the patient came out positive for the disease after his death.
Meanwhile, Siraha’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Pradeep Raj Kandel informed that arrangements have been made to bring the body of the deceased to the district from Morang.
With the report of this death in Siraha, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 96.
Last week, on Thursday, a 23-year-old youth of Betauna in Gol Bazaar Municipality-12 in the district had succumbed to COVID-19.
