APF border outpost set up near Kalapani

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: Following the construction of link-road by India to China via Lipulekh, encroaching upon Nepali territory, the government has set up an Armed Police Force (APF) border outpost (BOP) near Kalapani at Chhangru, Byas Rural Municipality, in Darchula district, on Wednesday.

As per government’s decision, the BOP has been established to secure the border around the region.

On the occasion, security advisor to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa — Indrajeet Rai, Chief District Officer (CDO) Yadunath Paudel, AIG Narayan Babu Thapa, among others visited Chhangru, today.

Chief of APF Nepal No. 50 Company, Deputy Superintendent of APF Dambar Bahadur Bista, said the team consisting 25 members would be mobilised under the command of Police Inspector Mili Bahadur Chand.

Around November-December, the government had decided to increase the number of BOPs from 107 to 114 at the borders.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook