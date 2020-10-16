APF sets up 11 border outposts in Jhapa, seven in the offing

JHAPA: The Armed Police Force (APF) has set up 11 border outposts (BOPs) in Jhapa district to expand its presence in border areas adjoining West Bengal and Bihar states of India.

The 11th border outpost was inaugurated at Jyamirgadhi, Mechinagar Municipality-15 on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Bansidhar Dahal, chief of APF in Province 1, said the border outposts are set up at every five kilometres to beef up security along the Nepal-India border to check cross-border criminal activities.

He said, seven more BOPs would be established in the district at the earliest while directing the security personnel deputed at the border outposts to become extra vigilant on preventing human trafficking, drug trafficking, smuggling, and such criminal activities.

Jhapa shares 144.2 kilometres border with the Indian states of West Bengal and Bihar. Local governments in the district are also supporting the APF in setting up the BOPs.