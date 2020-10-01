App developed to promote Maithili language worldwide

JANAKPURDHAM, SEPTEMBER 30
An engineer has developed an App named ‘Tutor’ to promote Maithili language and its script.
Maithili, one of the ancient languages widely spoken in Nepal and India, is one among the 129 languages spoken in Nepal.
Abhinav Jha, a graduate in network engineering, developed the App to promote the language that was popularised in the 14th century by poet Vidyapati.
Jha, a resident of Rajbiraj Municipality in Saptari district, said that he utilised his free time during the lockdown and made the App by making the best use of his knowledge and skills.
According to him, anybody can easily learn Maithili language through the newly launched ‘Tutor’ App. Jha further said, “Immense love towards my mother tongue and the unyielding encouragement and support from my family enabled me to develop this App.”
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 1 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
