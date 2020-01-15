Apple production up in Manang district

Himalayan News Service

Lamjung, January 14

The production of apple has increased in Manang this year.

According to Prime Minister Agriculture Modernisation Project Implementation Unit, Manang, apples worth Rs 120 million was produced in farms. The office informed that farmers at four rural municipalities in Manang had been growing apples in 240 hectare land.

Prime Minister Agriculture Modernisation Project Implementation Unit, Manang Chief Shambhu Prasad Dev said apples were grown only in 96 hectare land. Apple production was satisfactory in Tachai, Bhratang, Thanchowk, Danaque, Tilche, Humde, including Chame, among other dozen places of Manang.

Agro Manang Pvt Ltd at Manang’s Disyang Rural Municipality produced 450 metric tonnes apple this year. The company had produced 916 metric tonnes apple in 92 hectare land last year.

Prime Minister Agriculture Modernisation Project Implementation Unit, Manang, said around 200 metric tonnes apple was sold from the district. He added that the remaining apples were supplied to Kathmandu and Besisahar, among other places of the country.

The local farmers have benefited from apple farming after the district was connected with road networks.

Prime Minister Agriculture Modernisation Project Implementation Unit, Manang, has planned to distribute 10,000 saplings to the local farmers this fiscal.

Federal lawmaker Palden Chhopang Gurung, who was elected from Manang, said a revolution in apple farming in Nepal had started from Manang.

Lawmaker Gurung said the district was connected with road networks and apples had been supplied from the district to Kathmandu and Pokhara, among other places of the country.

A version of this article appears in print on January 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

