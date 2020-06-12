THT Online

KATHMANDU: A 57-year-old man, who was staying in a quarantine facility in Malarani-4 Arghakhanchi, passed away following health issues on Wednesday. His swab was drawn while he visited a hospital for PCR testing, the report for which came out positive, albeit post demise.

The Health Ministry confirmed that the deceased was diagnosed with Covid-19, which makes this case the 16th coronavirus transmission related fatality in Nepal.

The deceased who had returned from Maharashtra state of India 12 days ago had been staying in quarantine since his return. He had some health issues and on Wednesday, upon having breathing difficulty, he was taken to Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal. However, it has been learnt that the man died on the way while returning from the hospital.

This is yet another case, among the majority of Covid-19 fatalities in the country, wherein a person has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus transmission after their demise.

As of Friday, 5062 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the country of which, 877 have already recovered.

