Highest single day cases recorded on Friday, Covid-19 tally shoots past 5,000

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 448 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 5,062.

This is the highest single-day spike so far and the first time that number of single-day cases has crossed 400.

Of the newly infected, 424 are males and 24 females. In total, 4,709 males and 353 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

As of today, the infection has spread to 72 districts in the country.

Sixteen people — four males and 12 females — have been discharged following recovery, which has taken the total recovery cases to 877, of which 786 are males while 91 females.

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 related death has been confirmed taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 16.

On Thursday, 250 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 4,614.

