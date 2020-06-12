VIDEO: Single-day cases cross 400 for the first time

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular media briefing, stated that 448 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected taking the nationwide case tally to 5,062.

While 16 people have been discharged from health facilities post recovery from COVID-19, one person has lost his life to the disease.

