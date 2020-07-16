Armed Police Force Senior Superintendent of Police held on rape charge

BHARAT KOIRALA

Share Now:











POKHARA, JULY 15

Police today arrested an Armed Police Force Senior Superintendent of Police on the charge of raping a woman in Kaski.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, a police team led by Superintendent of Police Jevan Kumar Shrestha of Kaski District Police Office arrested SSP Rajendra Kumar Adhikari from Lamapatan. He was found hiding in a bush from where he was nabbed this evening.

After a police team led by a deputy superintendent of police from the DPO failed to trace the rape accused APF officer, Shrestha himself went out to make the arrest.

“After we got a complaint from the victim over the phone, we arrested the SSP,” said Kaski police Spokesperson Subas Hamal, adding that the arrested APF officer was in the custody of Kaski police.

Officiating at APF Nepal Crowd Control and Riot Management Training Academy in Lamapatan of Pokhara, the SSP was transferred to the Border Security Department at APF Headquarters yesterday.

A 27-year-old woman from Chitwan had filed and FIR against him, accusing him of rape. According to the woman, the SSP had invited her to Lamapatan-based quarters for a meal. “He gave me food laced with sedatives and raped me when I was under the influence,” alleged the woman.

APF Headquarters has written to the home minister to suspend the arrested police officer.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook