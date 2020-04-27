Armed police patrolling border areas

Himalayan News Service

Service Bara, April 26

Armed Police Force teams have been deployed in the border outposts established in seven different places of Bara to prevent people from crossing over into Nepal as preventive measure against the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the border areas.

The country has been under nationwide lockdown for 33 days.

APF Nepal 12 No Battalion Chief SP Dig Bijaya Subedi informed that three times more APF teams have been patrolling from the seven border outposts and 16 sub-base camps to control the COVID-19 infection. He said that the people’s movement in the border areas has been completely blocked as people had been taking advantage of the open Nepal-India border. SP Subedi added that it was quite impossible to enter the country from India.

He said APF teams had been patrolling in coordination with the local levels and the people in society to prevent people’s entry into the country from India at night.

Huge numbers of security personnel have been deployed in the border areas so that no one can cross the border even at night. Establishing health desks in the border areas to prevent the risk of possible transmission of the deadly virus before lockdown, APF has provided service to more than 47,000 people in the border areas.

Returnees from India had also received health service along with the locals at the border areas. The APF had established health desks aiming to carry out compulsory health check-up at Golagunj, Kathahigoth and Matriarwa in the district.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

