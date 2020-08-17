Army mobilised for effective implementation of prohibitory order in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: In a bid to make prohibitory order more effective, Parsa District Administration Office has decided to deploy Nepali Army personnel in Birgunj, one of the recent hotspots of coronavirus, on Sunday.

Nepali Army was mobilised after the spread of Covid-19 was not contained even after the issuance of prohibitory order in Birgunj and other places in the district.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Asman Tamang said, “It has been decided that Army personnel would be deployed to make the lockdown more effective.”

The DAO in a notice released Sunday informed that the army would be mobilised from 5:00 am August 16 till August 29.

Since the District Disaster Management Committee failed to break the chain of coronavirus that has already spread in the community level, army has been mobilised to support Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) who are working on the front line to implement restriction measures, informed the DAO.

In Birgunj alone, Mayor of Birgunj Metropolis Bijaya Kumar Sarawagi, lawmakers, senior leaders, employees at various institutions, health workers, media persons, security personnel among others have contacted the transmission of late.

So far, as many as 20 persons have succumbed to the infection in Birgunj metropolis.

