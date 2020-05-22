No proper screening as around 3,000 Nepalis enter Dhangadhi

DHANGADHI: As many as three thousand Nepalis have entered the country via Gauriphanta border in Dhangadhi, without proper COVID-19 screening.
Although two laboratories have been set up in the border crossing points to test people coming over to Nepal, authorities have not been conducting adequate PCR tests of returning migrant workers, exposing risk of transmission in the area.
It has been learnt that more than four thousand entered Nepal from Gauriphanta transit point in the last four days alone, majority of them without undergoing screening for coronavirus transmission.
DPO Kailali Communication Officer Shiva Raj Nepali said, “We rescued a large number of Nepalis stranded along the border area. A majority of them were not screened after we ran out of testing kits.”
Narendra Karki, chief of health division of Social Development Ministry said, “We are coordinating with the line ministry and the department to bring in RDT kits in the province.”
So far, Nepal has reported 516 Covid-19 cases, including three fatalities.
