Attempts to dismiss rape exposed, ward chair chased off

BARA, SEPTEMBER 22
There are reports of attempts to cover up a rape incident in Subarna Rural Municipality, Bara. What is worse, an elected local representative is learnt to have been involved in such attempts.
On Friday evening, a 12-year-old girl was raped in Auraiya in Subarna Rural Municipality. The perpetrator, Shaivapujan Yadav, 25, of the same place fled when a neighbour rushed to the help of the victim upon hearing her scream. An FIR against the perpetrator was filed by the victim’s father with the District Police Office on Saturday.
According to sources, ward chairperson Ramekwal Sah had tried to settle the rape case by holding a village gathering and getting the rapist to pay something in compensation.
“He held the village gathering twice attempting to settle the issue by getting the rapist to pay 150,000 rupees in reparation to the victim. Youths present there protested against the idea, but instead of listening to them, he (the ward chair) threatened them, which is why they chased him away from the village meeting,” said a local youth Binod Prasad Yadav.
Locals have accused the ward chair of helping the rapist escape to India and also manhandling the victim.
According to local Alishor Miya, the victim’s family is constantly receiving mental pressure from the perpetrator’s kin regarding the case.
While police have said investigation into the incident is under way and they are searching for the rape accused, there are also reports about the ward chair pressuring the police to file a case of indecent behaviour against the youths, who had thwarted his attempts to settle the criminal case through extra-judicial means.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
