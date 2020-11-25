Authorities mulling over re-opening of Nepal-India border point in Darchula

DHANGADHI: Authorities have been mulling over the re-opening of Nepal-India border point in Darchula for two days per week. The Darchula border point was closed along with all border points connecting Nepal to India and China following the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country.
Darchula authorities are preparing to propose to the Indian authorities to open the border point two days every week to facilitate cross-border movement which will bring relief to the migrant workers and students in the district, informed Sharad Kumar Pokhrel, Chief District Officer, Darchula.
A meeting of all concerned stakeholders, held on Tuesday, decided to propose reopening of the suspension bridge which is the only means of movement between the two countries, in the district, he added.
The plan is to forward a proposal for re-opening of the border point from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm every Wednesday and Saturday, informed the district administration.
With the closing of the border point, locals are facing hurdles in their daily activities with the neighbouring country including medical treatment, studies, work, weddings, among others.
However, the authorities will strictly follow health and safety guidelines after the border has been opened, the DAO added.
