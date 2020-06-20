Baglung landslide sweeps house, one missing

Bharat Koirala/Rishi Baral

POKHARA: A woman has gone missing after being swept away by a landslide in Tangram of Kathekhola Rural Municipality-4 in Baglung district on Saturday morning.

According to District Police Office, Baglung, Bimala Pun (38) was swept away in the landslide triggered by incessant rainfall.

Pun’s husband, their son, and two daughters managed to get out before the house got buried, police informed.

The landslide also put two other houses at risk.

Meanwhile, preparation are being made by a team of Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force for search and rescue operations in the area.

