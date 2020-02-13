Bagmati progressing in two years, says CM Poudel

Himalayan News Service

Hetauda, February 12

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel today said that the provincial government had started some good works in two years.

At a programme organised on the occasion of the government’s completion of two years in Hetauda today, CM Poudel said the government had stressed proportional development of the entire province. He further claimed that the government had reached out to the local levels after it was formed. “The government has used the two years’ time properly without wasting it,” he added.

CM Poudel said the provincial government could not carry out development activities in the beginning due to lack of law. “But, now, the government is present among people,” he said. CM Poudel held that the government had been making headway even though it had faced many difficulties in the starting phase. He said some changes had been seen in the areas of law making, staff and infrastructure management, provincial pride project, modernisation of agriculture, reward for farmers and loan programme, tourism promotion, reform in quality education and implementation of programmes as per the concept of proportional development .

The government also honoured players in 13th SAG game, the best local level and journalist Ripesh Dahal and staffers.

