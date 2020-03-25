Bagmati, Province 1 set up coronavirus treatment fund

Himalayan News Service

Hetauda/ Biratnagar,March 24

Bagmati province government has set up a coronavirus treatment fund. A meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Bagmati Chief Minister Dormani Poudel held today decided to establish an emergency fund of Rs 100 million.

Province government Spokesperson and Minister of Financial Affair and Planning Kailash Prasad Dhungel informed that the fund was established to launch a special campaign to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the province. The government has appealed to people to donate to the fund as well. Similarly, CM Poudel and all the ministers of the Cabinet today announced they would give one month’s salary to the fund.

CM Poudel today appealed to all the residents of the province living at home and abroad to adopt precautionary measures to be safe from COVID-19.

The government in Province 1 has also set up a fund for prevention and control of coronavirus. A Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday decided to set up Province 1 Corona Public Security Fund. The government has deposited 100 million rupees as initial amount in the fund, with the provision that the chief minister, ministers and state ministers will deposit one month’s salary in the fund.

A version of this article appears in print on March 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook