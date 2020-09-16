Bahraini expedition team to arrive in Nepal to scale Mt Lobuche, Manaslu

KATHMANDU: An expedition team comprising 18 persons including a member of the royal family of the Kingdom of Bahrain has departed for Nepal today to climb Mt Lobuche and Mt Manaslu.
Fifteen Bahraini nationals working in Royal Guard Defence Force and three Britishers made a departure to Nepal on a special aircraft from Shaikh Isa Air Base.
The team has taken the two-month mountain expedition in Mt Lobuche and Mt Manaslu as a trial before climbing Mt Everest which has been on the plan for 2021.
The cabinet discussed the proposal regarding the permission for the expedition team to come to Nepal on August 30.
The press statement issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain has stated that the expedition team which had been in self-quarantine for the past 15 days tested negative for COVID-19. The team has committed to complying with all the safety regulations and protocol set by the government of Nepal during the visit in Nepal.
Nepali Ambassador to Bahrain, Padam Sundas, Deputy Chief of the Mission Aruna Ghising and Labour Attaché Damodar Dahal among others visited the team and offered best wishes for the expedition. On the occasion, Ambassador Sundas opined that the expedition would further strengthen the friendly relation between Nepal and the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Bahrain’s Deputy Commander of the Royal Guard, Major General Hamad Khalifa Alnoeme and Commanding Officer of the Royal Guard Training School, Brigadier Saad Gharli Mubarak bade farewell to the team.
