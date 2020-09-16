THT Online

KATHMANDU: An eighteen-member expedition team, including a member of the royal family of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has arrived in Nepal today to climb Mt Lobuche and Mt Manaslu.

The team includes 15 Bahraini nationals working in Royal Guard Defence Force and three British nationals. They arrived on a special aircraft from Shaikh Isa Air Base.

Chairman at Seven Summit Treks, Mingma Sherpa welcomed the team of Royal Guard of Bahrain attempting to summit Lobuche Peak (6119m) and Mt Manaslu (8163m), at Tribhuwan International Airport.

This is the first foreigner mountaineering expedition of the season (Autumn) 2020.

