Bailey bridge construction over Budhiganga begins

BAJURA, OCTOBER 15

The process of constructing a Bailey bridge over the Budhiganga River along the Sanphe-Martadi road section has started at Badimalika Municipality in Bajura.

Bajura Road Division Office Chief Lalit Khanal said the office had issued tender of Rs 10.88 million to construct and supply materials for the bridge on October 13.

He said work to bring the Bailey bridge from Godawari of Kailali had started. “We have opened the contract and the construction will be completed within two months after agreement,” he added.

Flood in the Budhiganga River had swept away the Bailey bridge on August 9, breaking the connection with the district headquarters.

Engineer Daman Bista at Sanphebagar Road Division Office said the new Bailey bridge would be built at the same place where the old one had been swept away.

A high-level team comprising Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, former minister Karna Thapa, lawmaker Lal Bahadur Thapa and Sudurpaschim Province’s internal affairs minister had reached the site to inspect the damage a week after the flood.

Similarly, province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta-led team had also inspected the flood and landslide hit site. Both the teams had assured speedy construction of a bridge. The locals were compelled to cross the river through tuin.

Later, the Nepali Army and locals had built a wooden bridge over the river to enable people’s movement.

