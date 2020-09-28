Baitadi jail facing challenges due to overcrowding

BAITADI: District Jail, Baitadi has been facing problems in the management since it has been housing more than twice the number of jailbirds to its capacity.

The jail is currently housing 58 persons including 31 inmates and 27 detainees. However, the prison only has the capacity to accommodate 25 people.

“We are facing problem in accommodating the jailbirds due to the double number of inmates than the capacity. The high number of inmates has further increased the risk at a time when news regarding confirmation of coronavirus infection and death of inmates at different jails in the country has been disseminated,” said Jailor Anil Tiwari.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Baitadi was confirmed in a person who was in the custody of the District Police Office on May 22 on a murder charge, who was said to have recovered from the infection in 13 days.

Tiwari added that problem in the supply of drinking water, toilet and accommodation due to congested space has surfaced in the jail.

Although they have adopted alertness to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the jail, there is still the risk of infection in the lack of quarantine and isolation facility to house the new detainees and inmates, shared Tiwari.