Bajura at high risk of COVID infection

Bajura, August 22

Bajura is at high risk of coronavirus infection after health workers and patients at Bayalpata Hospital, Achham, tested positive for the virus.

As many as 19 health workers and three patients tested positive for the deadly virus yesterday.

More than 50 patients from Bajura have been visiting the hospital for treatment, on a daily basis.

Health Coordinator Tek Bahadur Khadka in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura, said the district was at high risk of COVID-19 after the health workers and patients tested positive yesterday.

People from five local levels in the southern part of the district have been visiting the hospital for treatment.

Ward Chairman Dharma Raj Jaisi of Budhiganga Municipality-10, said the health workers at the hospital might have contracted the virus from the patients.

The locals in Budhiganga, Tribeni, Badimalika municipalities and Gaumul and Khapatadchededaha rural municipalities used to visit the hospital for treatment. The patients, who couldn’t be treated at the hospital and local health posts, are referred to Bayalpata Hospital.

Most of the pregnant women from Tribeni, Budhiganga and Khapatadchededaha also visit the hospital. The hospital was sealed after its health workers and patients tested positive for COVID-19.

India returnees, who should have stayed in quarantine facilities, have been roaming in villages.

Gagi Chandara of Martadi returned from India a week ago.

But he has been roaming freely in Martadi and other villages. Locals said many India returnees had been roaming in and around villages. They added that no authorities were bothered about it.

India returnees had been sent directly to their houses without keeping them in a quarantine facility, in Budhiganga Municipality.

