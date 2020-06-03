Bandipur Rural Municipality sealed for a week

DAMAULI: Bandipur Rural Municipality has been sealed for a week in a bid to stem the transmission of coronavirus in Tanahun district.
Markets in the rural municipality will remain closed after the first case of infection was detected in the district earlier this week.
Chairperson of the Tanahun Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mankaji Shrestha, said that the markets including Dumre in Bandipur have been sealed for a week. “Essential services have also been closed except medical shops,” added Shreshta.
An 18-year-old male from Rising Rural Municipality, staying at the quarantine facility in Bigyanchaur of Byas Municipality-1, was found to have been infected. The person, who had returned from India on May 23, has been kept in isolation at the GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases in Shuklagandaki Municipality.
The infected has been kept under the supervision of health workers, informed Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha.
SAN SALVADOR: Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic. EL Salvador Interior Minister Mario Durán said Monday some 7,000 peo Read More...
Kathmandu Cycling to his place of work, Dr Paban Sharma, Professor at Patan Academy of Health Sciences, has had to face the brunt of the police officials on more than one occasion. Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24, Sharma’s preferred means of commute has been h Read More...
Kathmandu, June 2 Although the government had restricted operations of domestic and international flights in the wake of nationwide lockdown, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), has been conducting chartered flights under special conditions. According to the Corporation, a Read More...
In the last two decades, the world has witnessed a dramatic shift in both its educational and technical landscapes. Nepal has attempted to follow suit. I grew up in a middle class family in south eastern Nepal. We did not have a computer at home, let alone a cell phone. My family used a dial up p Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifty-four additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Karnali Province, on Tuesday. As of today, five districts of the province have witnessed cases of COVID-19. With the newly confirmed infections, number of cases has reached 252 in the province. Until Read More...
Local youths playing cricket to spend time during lockdown with their mask on for safety in Kshetrapati, Kathmandu, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/ THT Read More...
At least 6,290,684 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 374,933 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Meanwhile, US he Read More...
BERN: World soccer's governing body FIFA has asked competition organisers to use "common sense" with players who display messages of protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States. FIFA regulations bar players from displaying any "po Read More...