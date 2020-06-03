Bandipur Rural Municipality sealed for a week

Madan Wagle

Share Now:











DAMAULI: Bandipur Rural Municipality has been sealed for a week in a bid to stem the transmission of coronavirus in Tanahun district.

Markets in the rural municipality will remain closed after the first case of infection was detected in the district earlier this week.

Chairperson of the Tanahun Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mankaji Shrestha, said that the markets including Dumre in Bandipur have been sealed for a week. “Essential services have also been closed except medical shops,” added Shreshta.

An 18-year-old male from Rising Rural Municipality, staying at the quarantine facility in Bigyanchaur of Byas Municipality-1, was found to have been infected. The person, who had returned from India on May 23, has been kept in isolation at the GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases in Shuklagandaki Municipality.

The infected has been kept under the supervision of health workers, informed Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook