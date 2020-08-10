Bank sealed after employees contract virus

LAHAN, AUGUST 9
Global IME Bank here has been sealed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
Other employees at the bank have been kept in quarantine.
The bank employee, a 34-year-old from Mahottari district, tested positive for COVID-19. Lahan Municipality’s health section Chief Ram Sundar Yadav informed that the bank employees were kept in a quarantine facility set up at a local hotel.
The 34-year-old employee had symptoms such as common cold and fever. He is now receiving treatment at the isolation ward of provincial hospital in Janakpur. As he had discharged duty also from a counter at the Inland Revenue Office of Lahan, those in the Inland Revenue Office have also been quarantined.
Office Chief Kamal Bahadur Rajlawat issued a notice informing public that services were halted due to acute need of PCR tests among its staffers. So, the Inland Revenue Office was closed till the release of the PCR report.
Moreover, health section chief Yadav informed that the armed police personnel at a base camp were kept in quarantine after one of them tested positive for coronavirus. Efforts were on to collect swabs from all police personnel.
In the wake of growing cases of coronavirus, Lahan Municipality, Golbazar Municipality and Mirchaiya Municipality have imposed lockdown till August 14.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
