Banking channel mandatory for distribution of social security allowance

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26
The Government of Nepal has made it mandatory for all 753 local levels to distribute social security allowance to beneficiaries through banking channel.
A notice recently published by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Nepal Gazette said the provision was stipulated in line with Section 17 of the Social Security Act-2018. The Section reads, “The payment of social security allowance shall be made only through the banking system in such area and from such date as specified by the Government of Nepal in a published notice in the Nepal Gazette.”
This provision has come into effect from November 16 in 340 local levels, while 159 local levels shall start distributing social security allowance through banking system from 14 March 2021, 247 local levels from 16 July 12021, the and remaining seven (Mikwakhola, Netrawati Dabjong, Ruby Valley, Narphu, Junichade, Thalara and Saipal rural municipalities) from 17 November 2021.
According to the notice, the local units shall distribute social security allowance on the basis of identity cards. The concerned local level provides identity cards in the prescribed format to persons entitled to social security allowance. The identity of the guardian or caretaker of the person entitled to enjoy social security allowance is also mentioned in the identity card. The prevailing law requires the local units to review and update the records of identity cards.
Senior citizens (Dalit), senior citizens (single women), senior citizens (above 70 years) and senior citizens of the specified areas benefit from security allowance of Rs 2,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 per month respectively.
Similarly, differently-abled persons bearing red card and blue card get Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 accordingly.
Likewise, persons belonging to endangered ethnic groups enjoy allowance of Rs 3,000.
Children from Karnali region, who are below five years and Dalits, get Rs 400. The allowances are distributed through the concerned local level on a four-monthly basis.
Currently, the local levels have been distributing allowance in the form of cash where there are no banks and financial institutions.
After the notice was published in the Nepal Gazette, allowance will have to be distributed through banking channel by opening bank accounts of beneficiaries within the stipulated time.
The government has already issued the ‘Strategy on Payment of Social Security Allowances through Electronic System’ to facilitate distribution of social security allowances in a more effective, systematic, transparent and beneficiary-friendly manner.
According to MoHA, the need to broaden and automate the payment system prompted it to issue and implement the strategy as part of paradigm shift to banking channel from a cashbased system.
Social security allowance was introduced in 1994. According to the Department of National ID and Civil Registration, there are nearly 3.21 million beneficiaries of social security allowance and the government had allocated a budget of Rs 68.16 billion for the programme last fiscal. Many of the beneficiaries depend on social security allowance to support their medical care.
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25 Urgent action is needed across the WHO South-East Asia Region to strengthen efforts to protect women and girls from violence and to support their health needs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the World Health Organisation Regional Office for South-East Asia today. Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stated that the government would not tolerate any sort of gender-based discrimination and violence. In a message released on the occasion of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, PM Oli reaffirmed the government’s efforts to op Read More...
ATHENS: Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden finished off a brilliant team move as his side saw off Olympiakos Piraeus 1-0 away from home on Wednesday to book their place in the Champions League's last 16. After dominating possession with little reward, City found a breakthrough in Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25 The National Human Rights Commission has drawn the government’s attention to the need to protect people’s right to life. The human rights watchdog’s statement comes in the wake of recent protest in Bardibas of Mahottari, where police firing claimed the life of Budd Read More...
KATHMANDU: Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla will land in Nepal today for a two-day official visit. Shringla's visit follows a series of Indian high-level visits to Nepal made in an attempt to better the once very strained relations between the two countries following the May-bord Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25 The Federation of Community Forestry Users Nepal, a formal network of forest user groups from all over the country, has called for collaboration to end gender-based violence. At a programme organised by FECOFUN here today on the occasion of 16 Days of Activism against Ge Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25 Human casualties resulting from traffic accidents had decreased significantly in Kathmandu valley after the government imposed the lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. However, with the government decision to lift the lockdown, road accidents have increas Read More...
BAJURA, NOVEMBER 25 Financial assistance was provided to three siblings who were left to fend for themselves after their only parent left them and a disabled man without anyone to take care of him in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura. After reading the news reports on their plight, Sai Samaj Sew Read More...