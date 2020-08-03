Bar on RDT use

KATHMANDU: As per the government’s decision on July 29, the Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday said that rapid diagnostic test kits should not be used for testing coronavirus.
“We have informed all the provinces, local levels and hospitals not to use RDT kits for testing coronavirus.”
The government has decided not to use RDT kits for testing the novel coronavirus, as health practitioners have been raising questions on the validity of RDT kits the government has been using.
The government has conducted 312,402 RDT tests so far.
