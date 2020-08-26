Bhojpur entry points sealed for 15 days

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











BHOJPUR, AUGUST 25

Bhojpur District Administration Office has decided to seal all the entry points for 15 days after coronavirus cases increased in the neighbouring districts.

According to the administration, the entry points were closed for 15 days effective from today to minimise the possible risk of coronavirus.

Chief District Officer Basanta Raj Puri said the decision was taken to prevent the virus from spreading in the district as infections had been increasing in the neighbouring districts on a daily basis. “Entry into the district from other districts have been banned as infection has been increasing daily,” he said.

Similarly, the DAO has also decided to close all the hotels and to disinfect essential vehicles before they enter the district. The DAO informed that Bhojpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry would manage the expenses for disinfection.

According to the administration, heavy trucks would be returned if they carried passengers.

An isolation facility with 20 beds has been established in Bhojpur Municipality, a 16-bed isolation ward has been set up at the Tourism Information Centre, 16-bed isolation ward in Texar, 10-bed isolation ward in the district hospital, and a 14-bed isolation ward in the waiting room of the hospital. Treatment facility with oxygen will be managed in every health centre of the local levels.

Preparation is under way to collect funds to operate help desks at Jarayotar and Leguwaghat.

Bhojpur and Shadananda municipalities have also provided financial help for the this.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook