Birgunj announces indefinite curfew from tomorrow

Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ: After detection of COVID-19 cases at the community level, Birgunj metropolis has announced to decree curfew indefinitely effective from Saturday, in an attempt to contain further spread of the novel virus.

The decision was taken by the local level authorities in a meeting which was also attended by representatives of political parties and businesses at the District Administration Office, Parsa.

The concerned officials have appealed the public for their cooperation by abiding with the issued curfew regulations.

Community transmission of the respiratory infection is difficult to contain as the virus could transmit rampantly in addition to making contact tracing procedure more complicated.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook