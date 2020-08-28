Blood crunch affects surgery, dialysis

Pokhara, August 27
Following the continuous prohibitory order, acute blood shortage has badly affected patients in Pokhara, especially patients from different districts of Gandaki Province, who have reached Pokhara for treatment.
Regional Blood Transfusion Centre, Pokhara, Chief Arjun Gyawali said patients with chronic diseases were facing problems due to shortage of blood. He said they were reaching people’s doorsteps to collect blood after surgery and dialysis services were halted due to shortage.
Gyawali informed it was difficult to find blood donors of AB Positive and A Positive groups. Kidney patients could not receive regular dialysis due to lack of blood and snakebite patients needed 20 units blood per person, Gyawali said.
Gyawali added the blood crunch got severe after people were afraid to donate blood due to the pandemic and as there were less blood donation programmes. “It is quite impossible to bring blood from any other place in the country,” he said.
Gyawali urged all to donate blood.
Lions Club of Pokhara started a week-long blood donation programme in the lake city from Monday to make up for the blood scarcity.
The club has collected 72 units blood in four days.
Chairman of the club Samyukta Dhakhwa said 25 units blood was collected in Bhadrakali chowk on the first day, 13 units at Shabhagriha Chowk on the second day, 24 units in Naya bazaar on the third day and 20 units at Nadipur today. He said a blood donation programme would be held at Batulechaur tomorrow.
Dhakhwa added the prohibitory order had also affected the collection of blood. “After the scarcity, emergency blood donation programme would be held in different places of Pokhara as needed.”
Blood Donation Department Chief at Lions International District 325 B 1 Bal Krishna Sharma said blood crunch had not only hit Pokhara, but the country as a whole due to the prohibitory order imposed. He said clubs were urged to organise blood donation programmes.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported a record-high 1,111 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 35,529. Of the newly infected persons, 334 are females while 777 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12, Read More...
In economics and political sciences, a large body of literature is devoted to understanding the relationship between economic crisis and reforms. It has been well documented that a period of reforms generally follows a period of crisis. Such a phenomenon has been appropriately termed as the “crisi Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona hasn’t given up on Lionel Messi just yet. A day after the Argentine great told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said its restructuring project still revolves around the player. “We want to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history,” Ramon Plan Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to break the reported syndicate of international airline companies in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test being conducted on passengers they are Read More...
JAKARTA: Indonesia has received an injection of cash from the United Nation’s Green Climate Fund to help reduce carbon emissions and tackle forest fires at a time when the country has had to scale back spending in the area due to coronavirus budget pressures. The $103.8 million fund was granted Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eight more fatalities from coronavirus infection have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours. Among the deceased are five females and three males, as per the Ministry of Health and Population's data. Among the deceased females are a 65-year-old from Lalitpur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged record high single-daily cases, yet again, on Thursday wherein over 300 cases were reported two days in a row in the valley. As many as 377 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Populatio Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus infection in Nepal. As of today, 647,881 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,629 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours Read More...