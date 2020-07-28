Bodies of husband and wife missing in Darchula landslide recovered

DHANGADHI: Bodies of two persons who had gone missing since today morning in the landslide that swept through Duhu Rural Municipality-3 of Darchula district have been recovered.
The deceased have been identified as Ram Dutta Joshi, 50, and his wife Indra Joshi, 45, of the rural municipality.
Both husband and wife were found dead in the landslide debris, stated information officer at Darchula District Police Office, Surendra Prasad Joshi.
It has been learnt that the couple’s son, who was also in the house at the time of the calamity, was saved as he ran out.
Nepal is currently grappling with monsoon-induced natural calamities including floods and landslides atop the looming COVID-19 pandemic which have affected people across the country.
