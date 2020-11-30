Body of man from Dalit community found in Rautahat

RAUTAHAT: Body of a man from Dalit community was found in Madhavnarayan Municipality of Rautahat district on Monday.
Police identified the deceased as Dashairam Chamar (45) of Mithuawa in Madhavnarayan-5. Dashairam had been working for Labanda Dance programme.
The body was found in an open space near some bamboo trees at the border of Bishnupurwa Manpur and Mithuawa village in Madhavnarayan Municipality’s ward 4 and 5, police informed.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhi Bikram Shah at Rautahat District Police Office said, blood coming out of the deceased’s mouth indicates that he could have died from a beating.
Meanwhile, police have sent the body, which was cordoned off immediately after being discovered, to Gaur Hospital for postmortem, SP Shah said.
Investigation into the case is underway, police informed.
