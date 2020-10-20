DHANGADHI: Body of Police Constable Ram Bahadur Saud was found buried in Mohana River in Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City of Kailali district, on Tuesday. Saud, who was on a patrol, had gone missing since Saturday night.
Apart from the body, police also recovered a pistol and a mobile phone set belonging to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police Govinda BK who was killed in an ambush set by smugglers in Dhangadhi-12.
A team of security personnel deployed from Kailali District Police Office under the command of police chief Dilip Deuba recovered the body of the missing security personnel, pistol and the phone set today.
The belongings of deceased ASI BK were found partly buried under the sand about two hundred metres away from the place where the body of constable Saud was found buried, according to spokesperson at Sudurpaschim Police Office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukesh Singh.
ASI BK, in charge at Jugeda-based police post in Dhagadhi-12, and Constable Saud were killed and their bodies were buried by smugglers, police informed. The personnel were said to be on patrol on Saturday night.
Police were able to recover the body of constable and the belongings of ASO BK acting on the information gathered from suspects police have detained.
Deceased constable Saud is survived by his wife and two daughters.
