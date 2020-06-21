Body of woman missing in Baglung landslide recovered

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: The body of a woman who went missing after being swept away by a landslide in Tangram of Kathekhola Rural Municipality-4 in Baglung district on Saturday morning, has been found.

The body of the deceased, Bimala Pun (38), who was swept away in the landslide triggered by incessant rainfall, was found today, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Regmi of the Baglung District Police Office.

On Saturday, Pun’s spouse, their son, and two daughters managed to get out of the house before it got buried under the earth.

A team of Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, along with the locals recovered Pun’s body after much effort.

