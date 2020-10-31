BPKIHS confirms one more death from coronavirus infection on Saturday

KATHMANDU: BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another covid death in Dharan.
A 73-year-old male from Gauriganj of Jhapa district succumbed to coronavirus infection today at 6:45 am.
The deceased, after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 22, was admitted to the BPKIHS Covid Hospital on October 23 in Dharan.
He was a patient of Ischemic Heart Disease.
The hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, as per the hospital.
