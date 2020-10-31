BPKIHS confirms one more death from coronavirus infection on Saturday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another covid death in Dharan.

A 73-year-old male from Gauriganj of Jhapa district succumbed to coronavirus infection today at 6:45 am.

The deceased, after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 22, was admitted to the BPKIHS Covid Hospital on October 23 in Dharan.

He was a patient of Ischemic Heart Disease.

The hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, as per the hospital.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook