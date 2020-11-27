BPKIHS reports one more Covid-19 death

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported one Covid-19 related fatality on Friday.
According to BPKIHS, a 76-year-old male of Belbari in Morang district passed away while undergoing treatment the Covid Hospital of the Institute at 9:30 pm on Thursday.
The deceased was a chronic patient of diabetes mellitus and hypertension.
He was admitted to the Covid facility on November 17 and tested positive for the infection the next day, informed information centre of BPKIHS.
The Hospital is preparing for last rites of the deceased as per safety guidelines, BPKIHS added.
