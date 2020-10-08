Bridge over Trishuli River at high risk

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, OCTOBER 7

A motorable bridge over the Trishuli River is at high risk due to frequent floods in the river, which has eroded land on the Devghat side in Devghat Rural Municipality in Tanahun.

The bridge connects Bharatpur metropolis with Debghat Rural Municipality.

Chairman of the rural municipality Durga Bahadur Thapa said the bridge was at high risk due to frequent floods in the river.

Ward 5 Chairman of the rural municipality Yal Bahadur Gurung said the district administration office and other authorities concerned were informed about the situation but the authority concerned hadn’t paid any attention to address the problems.

The rural municipality’s Chief Administrative Officer Narhari Sapkota said that huge loss would be caused if the bridge was not repaired on time. He said the bridge would be conserved if necessary action was taken on time.

Ward Chairman Gurung said 150 vehicles plied on the bridge headed towards Devghat every day through Mugling and Dasdhunga of Chitwan. Locals said the bridge might collapse as heavy trucks were plying on the bridge.

