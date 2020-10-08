Bridge over Trishuli River at high risk

DAMAULI, OCTOBER 7
A motorable bridge over the Trishuli River is at high risk due to frequent floods in the river, which has eroded land on the Devghat side in Devghat Rural Municipality in Tanahun.
The bridge connects Bharatpur metropolis with Debghat Rural Municipality.
Chairman of the rural municipality Durga Bahadur Thapa said the bridge was at high risk due to frequent floods in the river.
Ward 5 Chairman of the rural municipality Yal Bahadur Gurung said the district administration office and other authorities concerned were informed about the situation but the authority concerned hadn’t paid any attention to address the problems.
The rural municipality’s Chief Administrative Officer Narhari Sapkota said that huge loss would be caused if the bridge was not repaired on time. He said the bridge would be conserved if necessary action was taken on time.
Ward Chairman Gurung said 150 vehicles plied on the bridge headed towards Devghat every day through Mugling and Dasdhunga of Chitwan. Locals said the bridge might collapse as heavy trucks were plying on the bridge.
A version of this article appears in print on October 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 3,439 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 94,253. Among the new cases, 1,684 have been reporte Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Wednesday. Of the fifteen people who have succumbed to the disease, five were women while ten were men. Nepa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Yeti Airlines has started its air service to Simara of Bara district, the nearest destination from Kathmandu, from today. As announced on its 22nd anniversary, Yeti will operate flights from the Simara Airport after a period of 12 years. Chief of Aviation Security and Spokesperson o Read More...
BARA: Police seized a huge amount of marijuana from a truck in Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City-7 of Bara district, in the wee hours of Wednesday. A team of police personnel deployed from Jitpur-based Area Police Office (APO) seized 147 kilogrammes of marijuana being transported by the truc Read More...
POKHARA: A team of high-profile climbers led by Bahrain Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa today arrived at the base camp of Mt Manaslu to attempt to climb the 8163-metre peak in the autumn season. The team, which climbed Mt Lobuche in the Everest region for acclimatisation last week, will a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered highest-ever 1,684 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Previously, the valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on October 2, when 1,638 cases were reported. Read Also: Nepal’s rec Read More...
STOCKHOLM: French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing likened to "molecular scissors" that offer the promise of one day curing genetic diseases. The recipients were announced Wednesday in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Ktm valley witnesses record-high 1684 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,1134 Read More...