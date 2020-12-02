Buildings for police posts inaugurated

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











RAMECHHAP, DECEMBER 1

Minister of Internal Affairs and Law Shalik Ram Jamkattel of Bagmati Province today said the province police would not face any difficulty in delivering service.

Inaugurating the newly-constructed buildings at Doramba Bazaar and Tokarpur of Doramba Rural Municipality today, Minister Jamkattel said that many police posts had been brought into operation from rented buildings due to lack of infrastructure. He said the police administration could not provide service to people due to lack of infrastructure. The minister added that a permanent infrastructure would help control criminal activities and strengthen security measures.

He said service delivery would be more effective from permanent buildings.

Minister Jamkattel said that police had a significant role to play in controlling criminal activities in the village. He added that the province government was ready to provide help by way of infrastructure and manpower needed to prevent untoward incidents in the locality. He urged the local government to allocate some budget for security.

The province government is providing financial support for construction of 47 police posts.

Chief at District Coordination Committee Prem Bahadur Khadka, Chairman at Doramba Rural Municipality Kaman Singh Moktan, Chief District Officer Rudra Devi Sharma, and Chief of Bagmati Province Police Basanta Lama, among others, said the newly- constructed buildings would help provide smooth service delivery.

A version of this article appears in print on December 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook