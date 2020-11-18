Cabinet meeting postponed by an hour

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The cabinet meeting earlier called for 1:00 pm by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday has been postponed by an hour.

The meeting was called at a time coinciding with the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s Secretariat meeting, which had been fixed for the said time during the previous secretariat meeting held on November 13.

Later, the NCP spokesperson had stated that the Secretariat meeting would go on as scheduled earlier.

As per a source, another circular was sent regarding the postponement of the cabinet meeting, otherwise held on Mondays and Thursdays, to 2:00.

