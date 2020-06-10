Nepal govt revises lockdown modality, to ease restrictions in three phases

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to change the ‘format’ of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and implement a revised modality starting Thursday.

It has been decided that the shops will be allowed to operate, following safety protocol, while private vehicles will ply based on the odd-even rule. “Public and long route vehicles will not operate for the time being,” a minister informed.

The first phase will last for 21 days and the second and third phases would be implemented based on the effectiveness of the first phase, for 15 days each. The High Level Coordination Committee will sketch a protocol for starting of operations of several services.

However, cross border entry except from designated entry points will still be barred while strong vigilance will be maintained over the designated points. Likewise, domestic and international flights other than the authoritied flights will remain suspended.

Another round of cabinet meeting has been called on Thursday morning to further discuss the measures to be taken further for the effective implementation of the new system.

The country has been in coronavirus lockdown since March 24.

