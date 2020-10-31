KATHMANDU: Nepal Students’ Union, the sister organisation of main opposition Nepali Congress, has demanded immediate rescue and free medical treatment of the Nepali students who were injured in the Dehradun incident.

Issuing a statement, NSU president Rajiv Dhungana has expressed sorrow over the corporal punishment meted out against Nepali students at Sakya Academy in Dehradun, India. The incident took place on October 28.

“All countries must respect human rights to education in a good academic atmosphere,” he said in the statement.

Stating that any kind of mistreatment against Nepali students around the world will not be acceptable, the NSU has demanded that the government provide all possible security to the students.