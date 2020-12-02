Call to curb violence against children

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 1

In the context of increasing incidents of violence against children in the country, Save the Children has condemned such acts against children, particularly sexual violence against girls.

Issuing a press release yesterday, Save the Children called upon federal and local governments and all the stakeholders to take strong action to protect children.

“As enshrined in the constitution, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Child Rights Act 2018, we urge the government to uphold the rights of children, ensure that a protection mechanism is mobilised effectively and efficiently to protect children and prevent such cases from happening in the future,” the release read.

“The recent reported cases of violence underscore the need to ensure that all acts of violence against children are reported to the authorities and dealt with by the legal system. We urge the law enforcement agencies and judicial system to ensure swift application of legal redress,” said Jennifer Syed, country director of Save the Children in Nepal.

“Save the Children believes that it is possible to create a safer world for children. While fulfilling our own responsibility towards children.”

A version of this article appears in print on December 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook